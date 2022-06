Best Jeans GET IT!

A pair of jeans like these from DL1961 are never a bad idea. We got our hands on them and we can say that they are out of control. The comfort levels are super high and they look even better. Any guy will look better with these in their arsenal.

Get It: Pick up the Avery Relaxed Straight Jeans ($158) at DL1961

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!