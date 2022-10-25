For Christmas and Halloween Fans GET IT!

For those who love Halloween and Christmas, the two big holidays at the end of the year, this keychain from Funko is a great little gift to put in their stocking. The Nightmare Before Christmas is ideal for all those who love the spooky things in life but also enjoy the revelry of the end-of-the-year holiday season. And it is a blacklight keychain so it lights up in a funky way in the dark. We got one ourselves and we’ve loved having it dangle from our set of keys.

Get It: Pick up the Jack Skellington Blacklight Keychain ($12) at Funko

