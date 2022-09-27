For Fall Loving Book ReadersGET IT!
Nothing like kicking back during the spooky season with a nice book. And you can do so by diving into the novelization of the newest Halloween movie so you can luxuriate in one more trip to Haddonfield for some autumnal mayhem. That way you can maybe get a glimpse into the thinking behind the movie and the things that changed from page to screen after you see Laurie Strode’s final stand against the Boogeyman.
Get It: Pick up the Halloween Ends: The Official Movie Novelization by Paul Brad Logan ($9) at Amazon
