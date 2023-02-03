For Fans of Poker Face GET IT!

Peacock has a new show that is capturing the world’s attention. Rian Johnson, hot off of Glass Onion, has brought a new mystery series to the world and Poker Face is great. If you wanna get more of the same kinda vibe that Poker Face brings to the table, then you should pick up the entire run of Columbo on DVD. A perfect companion that has the same kind of structure of Poker Face.

Get It: Pick up Columbo: The Complete Series at Amazon!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!