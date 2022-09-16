For Leather Jacker FansGET IT!
Any guy that gets this gift is gonna be blown away by the generosity of said gift. This is an unreal jacket. Made with lush leather and a shearling lining, this will give any guy a big boost in style and comfort in the cold weather months ahead of us. We got an Overland coat ourselves and we can’t stop raving about how impressive their work is.
Get It: Pick up the Special Edition Burnt Cognac Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket ($895) at Overland
