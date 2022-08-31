For The Coffee Table Book AficionadosGET IT!
Love to decorate your coffee table with some stunning books with amazing photography? Then pick up this book filled to the brim with iconic imagery featuring the legend that is Paul Newman. Everyone will love looking at this blue-eyed demigod when they’re over at your place.
Get It: Pick up Paul Newman: Blue Eyed Cool by James Clarke ($55; was $65) at Amazon
