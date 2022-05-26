For The Grill Masters GET IT!

For the man that loves to grill in the summer heat, they could use this meat thermometer. It’s gonna help them get that meat cooked to perfection and they don’t even need to be right next to the grill to keep an eye on it. This can connect to a phone so an app will let you check the temperature of the meal from afar. That’s quite the piece of tech in our minds.

Get It: Pick up the Meater Wireless Meat Thermometer ($45; was $70) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!