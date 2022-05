For The Lovers Of Classic Cinema GET IT!

Got a film fan in your life? Then there’s no way he doesn’t love The Godfather. And he can learn all about the making of that classic by diving into this well-researched and well-written tome.

Get It: Pick up Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli: The Epic Story of the Making of The Godfather ($21; was $29) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!