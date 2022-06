For The Restless Sleepers GET IT!

There’s nothing like curling up under a weighted blanket after a long day. That weight can help you calm down and relax, simulating the sensation of being cuddled. And who doesn’t wanna have an easier time relaxing?

Get It: Pick up the Luxury Weighted Blanket (starting at $109; was $149) at Nest Bedding

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!