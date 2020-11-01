Best Gifts For Men Gift Guide 2020

Best For The Movie Loving Man GET IT!

Anyone who loves watching movies knows that cable or streaming isn’t the best way to watch them. Compression makes them look and sound worse than they should. You need to watch physical copies. And there’s no better physical media format than 4K Blu-Ray. The picture quality is unreal and the audio is as crisp as it could ever be. It can play 4K Blu-Rays, Blu-Rays, and DVD’s. It also can stream all your favorite apps if you feel the need, as it can connect to the WiFi. So any media you want to watch can be done with this little machine. It’s a great gift for any movie lover.

Get It: Pick up the Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Blu-Ray Disc Player ($248; was $300) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!