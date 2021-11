Shakti Acupressure Mat GET IT!

This mat is quite the item. It basically replicates the feeling of acupuncture without actually going to an acupuncturist and getting stuck with needles. Just lay back, let it works its way into your body’s stress points and you’ll soon be relaxed enough that sleep is the logical next step.

See It! Get the Shakti Acupressure Mat at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!