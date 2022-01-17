This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas

Shopping for the 20-something guy in your life can be stressful, especially when you have no idea what to get him. When shopping for young men, a good rule of thumb is to get them something practical and cool. It’s the best of both worlds since they’ll want to use it now and for the long run.

With thousands of possible gift ideas on the market, we’ve done the hard part for you and narrowed down our favorite present picks for the 20-something guys. Our list has it all: from budget-friendly and splurge-worthy buys to picks for every type of guy (the nerdy guy, the athlete, the business guy, the yogi, you name it!).

Check out our list of the 31 best gifts for young men down below.

There’s no better gift for young men than something they can use every day. This Starter Set by Blu Atlas will get them started on a well-rounded daily skin and body care routine, starting with their Body Wash, Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, and Deodorant. Their all-natural body wash will effectively wash away dirt, oil, and grime, all while nourishing skin with green tea, sugar cane, and aloe vera leaf juice.

Team that with their aluminum-free odor prevention deodorant for a fresh-smelling clean that lasts all day long. The detoxifying Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser will effectively cleanse pores and prevent breakouts. They can then lock it all in with the ultra-hydrating Moisturizing Cream packed with anti-aging seaweed extract, vitamin C, and mango butter.

[$70; bluatlas.com]

2. Shea Moisture Complete Beard Kit

For the young men in your life with beards, treat them to a conditioning beard kit that will always make them feel like they just came from the barbershop (even if they just spent the day playing video games). This Complete Beard Kit by Shea Moisture features four all-natural beard products that will soften and condition rough facial hair and clean long and short beards.

The kit includes a Full Beard Detangler, packed with nourishing ingredients like shea butter and hydrolyzed rice protein; a Cleansing Beard Wash with passion fruit seed and argan oils; a Conditioning Beard Oil with grapeseed and sunflower seed oils; and a Beard Balm that styles hair with ingredients like candelilla wax and castor seed oil.

[$39.95; amazon.com]

3. Leather Toiletry Travel Bag

To store their new skin, beard, and body care products, gift them a leather toiletry bag that’s perfect for traveling or just keeping things organized. This Travel Bag by Lumin comes in a brown or gray leather and is the ideal size for fitting in all their essentials.

Whether they travel frequently or need a durable toiletry bag they can take with them to and from the gym, you can’t go wrong with this gift for young men. Top the gift off by filling the bag with some of their favorite products or new goodies they’ll be excited to try.

[$22; luminskin.com]

4. Yogibo Max Beanbag

Young men these days are all about comfortable living, so whether they’re lounging, hanging out with friends, or working from home, they’re doing it from a place of total cushiony bliss. The Yogibo Max Beanbag is body conforming, so it will fit their body perfectly without hitting any pressure points.

This modern take on a beanbag also means it’s versatile—so it can go from being a chair to a couch to a recliner to a bed in a matter of minutes. It’s also lightweight (only 18 pounds) and space-efficient, so it won’t crowd their space even if they’re in a dorm room or small apartment. The Yogibo Max Beanbag comes in various colors, from vibrant blues to muted grays, so there’s something for everyone.

[$279; yogibo.com]

5. Beast Blender + Hydration System

For the guy that’s into health and wellness, give him a high-efficiency blender he can use for all his soup, smoothie, and juice recipes. The Beast Blender + Hydration System is a modern, more efficient take on the bulky blender you might be used to. Their innovative technology has engineered a machine that prepares nutrient-dense smoothies or soups, just with the touch of a button.

So whether he likes making a protein-packed smoothie for workout recovery or experimenting with new recipes, he’ll be surprised how much he loves using the Beast Blender. It is also easier to clean than a lot of other blenders on the market. Did we mention it’s dishwasher safe?

[$185; thebeast.com]

6. Malin+Goetz Leather Candle

Do them a favor and get the young men in your life a great smelling candle like this best-selling scent by Malin+Goetz. It’s the perfect intentional gift for when you don’t know what to buy or if you’re looking for a cozy housewarming present. The Leather Candle is a luxurious modern scent that gives a nod to the centuries-old practice of fragrancing leather goods with perfumes. The fragrance is raw, refined, and universally loved, with notes of lotus flower, iris wood, leather, and cashmere musk.

[$55; malinandgoetz.com]

7. The Premium-Weight Crew by Everlane

20-something guys love looking cool and put together, so gifting them a high-quality, sustainable tee-shirt they can wear for years is a no-brainer. The Premium-Weight Crew by Everlane is made from a weighty 6.2-ounce sustainably produced cotton that feels durable—it’s not one of those tees that look good only until it inevitably shrinks in the dryer. The tee-shirt also has a dry, comfortable feel that will get softer after years of wear (as the best tees do). And at only $40, you really can’t beat that.

[$40; everlane.com]

8. Ovalware RJ3 Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

If you know they’re spending too much on coffee shop brews or that they love a good iced coffee, gift them an at-home cold brew iced coffee maker that saves them time and money but doesn’t sacrifice their coffee ritual. This Airtight Cold Brew Maker by Ovalware is made from glass, stainless steel, and BPA-free silicone, creating a professional home brewing device that is also dishwasher safe (win-win). The cold brew method extracts coffee concentrate, especially when left to steep overnight for a less acidic coffee option. But you can also use this cold brew maker to steep hot or iced teas. The quality, airtight mechanics ensure that your brew stays fresh for up to two weeks.

[$32.99; amazon.com]

9. Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells

More and more of us are upgrading our at-home gyms to places actually suitable for working out. So if the young man in your life is wanting to get their fitness on, give them a gift that will last for years to come (including all those times they fall off their workout routine and get back on).

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells will save them space in their home gym without skimping on the variety of weights that a real gym offers. The adjustable dumbbell set ranges from five pounds to 52.5 pounds, so no matter what fitness level they’re at, they have room to grow. The functional dumbbell set also means you can target any body part and any muscle group (think legs, chest, or abs) for a killer full-body workout.

[$399; bowflex.com]

10. Actually Curious Playing Cards

This thoughtful gift is for the young man who loves to learn about himself and others. Actually Curious Curiosity Edition contains 52 eco-friendly, socially conscious playing cards that explore questions and topics of background, values, mental health, diversity, and the environment. The prompts are designed to provoke thought and build trust, making it the perfect gift for the guys who love to have meaningful conversations when their friends or family come over.

[$25; actuallycurious.com]

11. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

For the guys who love to hike and be outdoors or go on trips around the world, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter makes a great gift. LifeStraw’s microfiltration technology removes nearly 100% of all waterborne bacteria and parasites, as well as microplastics as small as one micron (because no one wants to be drinking that).

Don’t let its small size fool you: the LifeStraw Filter has a lifespan of about 4,000 liters or 1,000 gallons of water and has gone through numerous testing protocols to ensure the highest quality of filtration. It is the ultimate best gift for young men who enjoy exploring nature.

[$13.89; amazon.com]

12. Jambys House Shorts

I mean, is there anything better than comfortable loungewear? Not in our books. Jambys House Shorts are a universal favorite since they’re essentially just boxers with pockets. The material is incredibly soft, breathable, and stretchy, so they’re actually better than just plain ol’ boxers. The fit is a lot less revealing than boxers, so you can feel comfortable wearing them on their own around other people. Jambys also offers inclusive sizing, ranging from XS to 3X, so that everyone can find their perfect fit.

[$35; jambys.com]

13. Nécessaire The Body Essentials

Give the young men in your life the essentials—the body essentials, that is. This body care kit by Nécessaire features three of their best-selling products: The Body Exfoliator, The Body Wash, and The Body Lotion. Each product is packed with skin-benefiting ingredients like vitamins, nourishing plant oils, and fruit extracts for healthier, better-looking skin.

The formulas are also vegan, dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, and eco-friendly, so you’ll feel good knowing that the formulas are made with people and planet in mind. Choose from their four scent options: fragrance-free that’s great for sensitive skin or layering under cologne, invigorating bergamot, refreshing eucalyptus, or grounding sandalwood.

[$60; necessaire.com]

14. Sonos Move Smart Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker

Bluetooth speakers always make for good gifts, especially when they’re portable and boast a quality sound. This moveable smart speaker by Sonos connects via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplay, and the Sonos app so they can stream their favorite music and podcasts wherever they are. The speaker’s deep bass and wide soundscape make it perfect for listening to music outdoors. Plus, it has a long-lasting rechargeable battery (up to ten hours), so they can take it with them on a boat day or have it playing at a party without worrying about it dying and killing the vibe.

[$399.99; bestbuy.com]

15. Creative Thinking Journal

Unlock their creative side with this Creative Thinking Journal by Shawn Gold. The guided workbook contains over fifty different prompts and challenges designed to expand the mind and inspire your creativity. The journal is meant to be enjoyed with a little cannabis for more creative potential, but really it’s fun for any creative thinker who wants to enjoy a new challenge.

[$30; uncommongoods.com]

16. GooDee HD Video Projector

Whether they have their own place or just want to watch shows in their room, a video projector turns any ol’ movie night into something special. This HD Video Projector by GooDee easily connects to their phone, laptop, or gaming system to display a 1080P resolution image with a maximum screen display of 230 inches. This at-home projector also has built-in dual speakers for movie theater-quality sound projection.

[$144.49; amazon.com]

17. Grilled Personal Pizza Maker

Because who doesn’t love pizza? This compact cast iron mini oven lets you make delicious brick oven-style pizza right on the grill. And it’s super easy too—all you have to do is add your toppings to your stretched dough and place your pizza in the mini oven. Close the lid and pop it on the grill, and in less than ten minutes, you have a 7-inch personal pizza that’s restaurant quality. This personal pizza maker can be used for daily dinners or be a fun addition to summer barbeques with friends and family.

[$35; uncommongoods.com]

18. Audio-Technica Belt-Drive Turntable

Music lovers and entertainers need a record player in their collection. This turntable by Audio-Technica is very much a modern, high-tech version of the vintage classic with its 2-speed manual belt-drive, dual moving magnet phono cartridge, and carbon-fiber tonearm with hydraulically damped lift control and detachable dust cover.

In simpler terms, it’s a badass turntable that delivers killer sound, a stunning design, and quality mechanics that will last for years to come. Pair it with a few of their favorite records for a gift they’ll always cherish.

[$350; ssense.com]

19. Native Union Snap 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger

Practical tech gadgets make the best gifts for young men. And since their iPhone and AirPods never leave their person, it’s safe to say they’ll get plenty of use out of this Snap 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger by Native Union.

The modern, minimal, hands-free design lets them charge up their iPhone and AirPods at the same time; all they have to do is snap the phone to the stand and place the AirPods in the tray. Whether they want to just give each a quick boost or an overnight charge, the devices easily detach so they can just grab and go.

[$79.99; nativeunion.com]

20. Alexia Ergonomic Meditation Seat

Give the gift of mindfulness with this Ergonomic Meditation Seat by Alexia. The practical, modern, and ultra-comfortable design was crafted to help users find their perfect sukhasana pose or “easy seated pose” that’s used in yoga to reduce stress and ease tension in the hips. And if you’ve tried to sit in perfect meditation poses without the support, then you know how quickly muscle strain and tension can take you out of your Zen moment. The award-winning design supports the lower back, knees, hips, feet, and more for a comfortable meditation practice they’ll keep coming back to.

[$389.95; amazon.com]

21. The Minimalist Wallet by Taylor Stitch

Odds are, young guys aren’t carrying a ton of stuff in their wallets, just the essentials: cash, cards, and ID. So they’ll need a wallet that matches their lifestyle. The Minimalist Wallet by Taylor Stitch is incredibly lightweight and designed to hold the bare essentials with its slim profile design, four exterior card slots, side entry interior cash slot, and hidden card slot liner that minimizes bulkiness and stretch.

The wallet is also made of 100% full-grain Spanish cowhide and produced in small batches, so you know you’re paying for the best quality out there. And with nearly 200 five-star reviews, the proof is in the pudding with this one.

[$58; taylorstitch.com]

22. Polaroid Now+ Starter Set

If you want to give a gift that is fun and nostalgic, look no further. The Polaroid Now+ Starter Set includes their most creative camera yet. It features five lens filters (starburst, red vignette, orange, blue, and yellow) and additional creative tools available on the Polaroid app. The set also includes two sets of color film and a black and white film, so that they can get shooting right away.

[$194.99; polaroid.com]

23. Bather Swim Trunks

Bather Swim Trunks make the perfect gift for young men who love the water or frequently travel. This beloved brand knows how to do swimwear that’s high-quality and high-fashion, so all of the pieces can be worn on or off the beach.

Their signature Swim Trunk features an elasticized waist, an ultra-fine, four-way stretch mesh lining, custom-tipped drawstrings, and a back pocket snap enclosure to safely store essentials. The eco-friendly brand also ensures that each Swim Trunk is made from 100% recycled quick-dry polyester, which is amazing for people and the planet.

[$95; bather.com]

24. The Pike Pocket Knife

There’s something guys love about a good pocket knife, and getting one as a gift is sort of like a rite of passage into manhood. If you’re looking for a high-quality, long-lasting pocket knife to gift the young man in your life, you can’t go wrong with The Pike by Oregon-based The James Brand.

This modern take on the classic non-lock slip-joint pocket knife features a slim, minimal design that guys can easily store in their pockets. The slip-joint design comes in a variety of colorways, so you can pick a design that best suits their style.

[$125; thejamesbrand.com]

25. SprezzaBox Subscription

SprezzaBox is a monthly men’s subscription service that sends them curated fashion, lifestyle, and grooming products. They’ll receive stylish items like socks, ties, sunglasses, wallets, as well as some of the best men’s skincare and grooming products that effortlessly fit into their lifestyle.

This subscription box is perfect for the young guys in college or fresh out of college since they’ll get a mix of casual and more sophisticated items for office wear or special events. Each box has an average retail value of over $100, but (depending on your subscription plan) it only costs $28 or less per box.

[Subscription plans starting at $28/month; sprezzabox.com]

26. Veritable Smart Indoor Garden

If the guy in your life has a green thumb (or you want to help him develop one), there’s this Smart Indoor Garden by Veritable. This mini garden provides the optimum space and conditions for plants to grow in your home all year round.

The Smart Indoor Garden lets you grow herbs, edible flowers, and small vegetables like cherry tomatoes, which is great for guys who love to cook and have fresh ingredients at their fingertips. The Smart Indoor Garden comes in several different sizes, but its compact design lets those with small spaces have the luxury of a year-round garden (without all the potting soil, fertilizer, and effort that’s normally required).

[$249.99; amazon.com]

27. Theragun Mini Muscle Massage Gun

The Theragun Mini is the best gift for young men who are athletes, into physical fitness, or could get used to having a daily massage. This mini muscle massage gun uses scientifically calibrated massage settings to get out cramps, knots, and muscle tension.

The massage gun is ultra-quiet and portable, so they can use it when they’re on the go or at home. The Theragun is the best massage gun ever to hit the market, so it’s no wonder that it’s beloved by physical therapists, athletes, trainers, health care specialists, and professional sports teams from around the world.

[$199; amazon.com]

28. Yeti Crossroads 22L Backpack

The ultimate gift for young men is a durable, minimalist backpack that can go with them on all of life’s adventures. This Yeti Crossroads 22L Backpack has a simple design, but it fits everything they’ll need. The flip-top vault pocket gives the bag a wide opening that’s easy for putting things in or taking things out. It also features a 360-degree padded laptop section that fits most laptops and side-entry pockets that are perfect for stashing snacks or other on-the-go items. This backpack can fit into nearly any young man’s lifestyle, whether they need a work bag, weekend bag, love to walk around a big city, or need a bag that’s perfect for school.

[$199.99; yeti.com]

29. Tile Versatile Tracker

Help the young men in your life become more organized with the Tile Versatile Tracker. This best-selling tracker can be placed on things that are really important (like their keys or dog’s collar) or on things that they always tend to leave behind (like their phone or water bottle).

Tile has a Bluetooth range of up to 250 feet, a 3-year non-replaceable battery, and is completely water-resistant. All they have to do is attach it, and they’ll be able to track it with Tile’s Android and Apple app whenever they need to.

[$24.99; thetileapp.com]

30. Reversible Lid Ice Box

The best gifts for young men are fun and practical, making this Reversible Lid Ice Box the ideal gift for the guy who just moved into his own place or loves to entertain. This modern icebox, made from ABS plastic and platinum silicone, fills 33 hexagons to create fun frozen texture in iced lattes or cocktails. The box can be filled with up to 130 pieces of ice, perfect for cocktail parties and game nights.

[$32; moma.org]

31. Marble-Effect Recycled Plastic Incense Holder by Space Available

Created by Bali-based brand Space Available, this incense holder isn’t just aesthetically pleasing: it is also made entirely out of plastic waste found from nearby beaches and then handcrafted by local artisans. This unique marble-effect incense holder makes the perfect gift for young men who already have everything or who have a taste for art, design, and fine craftsmanship. Pair it with some incense for the perfect gift.

[$85; mrporter.com]

Bonus Gift Idea: Bevel Trimmer + T-Blade

This bonus gift idea is for the young men who sometimes look double their age thanks to their full beard. To get them a little trimmed up, give them a barbershop quality beard trimmer and blade they’ll be able to use in the comfort of their own home.

This men’s grooming essential by Bevel is one of the world’s most advanced Trimmers with up to eight hours of cordless power, an antimicrobial blade, non-slip handling, and an adjustable blade that lets them get cleaner cuts and more control for fading, outlines, and trimming up those hard-to-reach places. Hundreds of five-star reviews rave that this electric razor is definitely worth the investment, and we think your 20-something will agree.

[$219.95; getbevel.com]

