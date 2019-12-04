BioLite HeadLamp 330 GET IT

The ultimate dawn patrol companion, the BioLite HeadLamp is a great gift for the early riser in your life who’s usually already skied a few laps before your alarm sounds. The HeadLamp 330 features a Slimfit construction, meaning the front sits flush while the power box rests on the back of your head.

It’s an incredibly comfortable and low-profile design with a weightless feel that doesn’t bounce at all. With 330 lumens and a 75-meter spot range, it fully illuminates the skintrack and provides enough light for nighttime ski descents.

It does need to be charged with a micro USB instead of a new battery, so keep in mind that if you take it out on a multi-day trip it will likely need a recharge.

[$49; rei.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!