Chaco Ramble GET IT

Post shred slip-ons are a total luxury to have stashed in the car, and not something most skiers would buy for themselves. These quilted, fleece-lined slippers are the perfect gift for the skier who frequently drives to the resort in socks and flip-flops (come on, we all know a few.)

Chaco’s signature Luvseat footbed provides contoured support underfoot, while lugged outsoles hold plenty of traction while loading up the car in icy resort parking lots. Plus, they’re light enough to toss in your boot bag if you’d rather suit up in the lodge.

[$75; chacos.com]

