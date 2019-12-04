Le Bent Le Send X Cody Townsend Sock GET IT

You can’t go wrong when gifting a pair of socks, right? Le Bent teamed up with Cody Townsend in the early stages of the FIFTY project to create Townsend’s ideal ski touring sock. The result is a comfortable, breathable, and well-cushioned sock that stays firmly in place during long backcountry tours.

Silicon strips around the ankle and the cuff hold the sock in place to eliminate slipping, rubbing, and subsequent blisters. Extra cushion in the toe box and shin compression boost downhill performance without added bulk.

[$35; lebent.com]

