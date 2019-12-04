Smartwool Ridgeway Gloves GET IT

Lightweight, warm, and incredibly durable, the Ridgeway Gloves are some of the best multi-purpose gloves around. They’ve become my go-to uphill gloves for long ski tours—durable and waterproof enough to dig around in the snow, with a soft and breathable merino lining that doesn’t get too hot while climbing.

They’re ideal for a warmer day at the resort or an everyday winter glove for biking around town or taking the dog out.

[$80; rei.com]

