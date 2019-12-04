Tin Cup American Whiskey GET IT

For the friend or family member who seems to already have it all, Tincup Whiskey is my go-to gift. Even if they’ve already got a bottle of Tincup on their shelf, it can’t hurt to double down for the holidays.

Aged in American Oak for four to five years and cut with fresh mountain water from the Rockies, Tincup Whiskey is about as mountain town as you can get. It’s incredibly smooth when taken straight, confirmed by even a few friends who claim to be whiskey-averse.

The subtle, yet warming rye spice is perfect for the holidays, and each bottle comes with a little tin cup (or shot glass, if you will), a bonus for pouring and sharing with friends.

[$25; reservebar.com]

