Wild Rye Jane Legging

For the ripping lady who also loves to lounge, the Jane Leggings are not only a comfortable and functional first layer while skiing, but the fun, floral pattern also looks great under a skirt or sweatshirt for cozy aprés reunions.

The construction is light and breathable thanks to the super soft 17.5 micron merino wool, but not so light that it doesn’t feel substantial under just a shell. I love how well the wide elastic waistband holds these tights up so securely, so you don’t have to think about them while you’re out on the hill.

[$98; backcountry.com]

