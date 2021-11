Godzilla World Destruction Tour T-Shirt GET IT!

Get someone a fun tee shirt that has a vintage design from Old School Tees. In our mind, this is the year of Godzilla and you can’t go wrong with picking up this fun Godzilla shirt for someone.

See It! Get the Godzilla World Destruction Tour T-Shirt ($24; was $28) at Old School Tees

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!