Uncut Gems The Criterion Collection 4K UHD GET IT!

This movie is miraculous in that it is one of the most stressful movies ever made while also being one of the most watchable movies ever made. And it can be picked up in snazzy new 4K edition to make the descent into gambling-addicted madness even more pleasing to the eyes.

