3. Stanley Classic Easy Fill Wide Mouth Flask Get It

If he already has a closet full of flannels and a lifetime supply of beard oil, the next best gift is a rugged flask to safeguard his whiskey. The wide mouth design makes it easy to fill, and the durable construction makes it virtually indestructible (it even comes with a lifetime warranty). Plus, the classic, rugged design has an old-school coolness factor that’s right at home next to a campfire.

[$26; stanley1913.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!