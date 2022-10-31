4. Power Practical Sparkr Mini Plasma Lighter 3.0 Get It

The Sprkr is an electric lighter, so it lights without a potentially dangerous flame and functions even in wind or rain—ideal for any camper or for adding to a survival kit. Better yet, it’s USB rechargeable and TSA-approved, so you never have to worry about traveling with it. Oh, and it has a built-in flashlight for when the fire goes out.

[$20; powerpractical.com]

