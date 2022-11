15. Huron Scented Candle Get It

Every man’s space, be it the home office or the bedroom, could use a signature scent. One of the best upstart men’s grooming brands out there, Huron, just launched a series of candles with refined yet rugged fragrances—perfect for lighting up after a morning grooming refresh or during an evening at home.

[$30; usehuron.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!