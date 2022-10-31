5. S’well Teakwood Traveler Get It

Insulated bottles are great for keeping water cold and tea hot, but the real life hack is using one to keep smoothies icy and ready to drink hours after you blend them up. The S’well Traveler boasts the company’s signature insulated technology, so your post-workout smoothie sips like it’s straight out the blender. The wider mouth makes it easier to clean once you’re done, and the handsome faux wood design makes it stand out from other insulated bottles.

[$30; swell.com]

