9. The New Primal Meat Sticks Get It

The best way to fill out any gift? Food. Meat sticks pack all the flavor and protein (7 grams) of beef jerky—minus the fluff. The New Primal’s products are made with 100-percent grass-fed beef and free of refined soy and sugars. Plus, their slim size makes them perfect to throw in a gym bag, and they come in lots of tasty flavors.

[$25 for 10-stick sampler; thenewprimal.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!