18. Specialized/Fjällräven Socks Get It

Gifting for the outdoor or biking enthusiast in the family just got a bit easier. These durable merino wool socks blend the best of two renowned brands: the trail-ready savvy of Fjällräven and the cycling know-how of Specialized. They offer plenty of comfort and a dash of retro style to round out any outfit, both on and off the bike.

[$25; specialized.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!