Gear

Breeze Through Your Shopping List With the Best Men’s Gifts Under $50

Light & Motion Vya Pro Combo bike lights on a white background. men's gifts under $50
20
Courtesy Image 7 / 20

7. Light & Motion Vya Pro Combo

Get It

A great gift for any bike commuter, this rechargeable bike light set from Light & Motion offers a host of helpful features. The lights can sense motion and automatically turn on when you start riding (and turn off when you stop), and they can even sense ambient light to choose the correct output mode for the conditions you’re riding in. A sturdy twist-mount keeps them secure but easily removable, and they charge via a built-in USB paddle.

[$45; lightandmotion.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear