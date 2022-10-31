7. Light & Motion Vya Pro Combo Get It

A great gift for any bike commuter, this rechargeable bike light set from Light & Motion offers a host of helpful features. The lights can sense motion and automatically turn on when you start riding (and turn off when you stop), and they can even sense ambient light to choose the correct output mode for the conditions you’re riding in. A sturdy twist-mount keeps them secure but easily removable, and they charge via a built-in USB paddle.

[$45; lightandmotion.com]

