10. Gerber Dime Multitool Get It

Scissors, flat blades, pliers, flathead screwdriver, wire cutters—this butterfly multitool has 12 implements, yet it folds up to be about the length of a key. It’s not going to replace your tool set, but this inexpensive, stainless steel multitool is great to keep on your keyring for emergencies.

[$17; gerbergear.com]

