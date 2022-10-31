2. LifeProof LifeActiv Running Armband Get It

LifeProof’s simple design solves all struggles of the traditional fitness armbands. Gone are the days of taking your case off every time you have to slide your phone in the sleeve of your armband or battling the plastic to register your touch. Here, you just stick the small 3M-backed mount on the back of any case, and then mount your phone directly on the outside of the armband. Pop it in, and it’s easy to switch apps or change songs mid-workout.

[$22; amazon.com]

