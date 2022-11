1. Under Armour ColdGear Armour Fitted Mock Long Sleeve Get It

Great for winter runs, this long-sleeve will keep you warm and dry thanks to its dual-layer construction: a brushed inner layer for warmth paired with a moisture-wicking outer later. Wear it as a base layer or just rock it solo.

[$45; underarmour.com]

