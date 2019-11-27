



It’s that time of year again, when the weather gets chilly, the leaves are falling from the trees, the mountains are turning white, and the shopping bug tends to consume us all.

When it comes to finding the perfect gift or everybody on your list, the $50 price-point sits pretty well within a doable range for many people. And if you’re looking to dazzle the room with the most thoughtful and fitting gift for everyone on your list, you’d be hard-pressed not to find something below for everyone you know who has an affinity for the outdoors.

If you’re looking for something small that packs a huge punch, the Solo NY packable backpack is the perfect solution. This ultra-lightweight pack (weighing in at only 0.38 lbs.) stuffs conveniently into a tiny package (about the size of a softball) when not in use, making it the ideal accessory for any adventure traveler. It easily folds out into a full-size pack (measuring 17″ x 11″ x 6″), and with its subtle black camo print, this pack looks as good as it functions.

For the person in your life that doesn’t have much extra space to stuff anything unnecessary for their on-the-go adventures, this pack is the ticket.

Corkcicle x Cory Wilson Tumbler ($32.95) and Canteen ($34.95)

The fine folks over at Corkcicle have teamed up with surf photographer Corey Wilson on a couple of products that are as visually stunning as they are functional. The all-new line of canteens and tumblers features images captured by Wilson. Available in three different colorways (Big Wave, Palm, and Night Swim) the collection is exactly what the ocean lover in your life needs to keep themselves hydrated and/or caffeinated.