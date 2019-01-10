Glacier glasses block the blinding glare that reflects off snow during ski days and winter hikes. To prepare you for your next winter adventure, we picked five sunglasses—including shades from Vuarnet, Revo, Electric, Julbo, and Sunski—that are built to help you see a little easier and keep you comfortable on the brightest days outdoors. From polarized lenses to well-designed frames, these glasses are just as big on function as they are on style. So whether you’re looking for a more minimalist look or are sticking to a specific budget, here are the best glacier glasses to consider this winter.