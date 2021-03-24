When it’s time to hit the links, it helps to be prepared. While a good set of clubs (and skills) is obviously important, showing up to the first tee with some dialed-in golf accessories adds credibility to your game––as long as you don’t shank the first shot.

While many golf accessories fall into the extraneous category, others will shave strokes off your game (or at least make it more enjoyable). In this guide, we’ve rounded up seven must-have accessories from premium golf brands like Wilson, Linksoul, Bushnell and more. Whether it’s a workout tool to improve power, a rangefinder to improve accuracy, or even a speaker to set the tone––the right gear transforms a good round into a great one.

Bushnell Golf Wingman

While the swanky country clubs will probably disagree, a few tunes can really create a good vibe on the course. This speaker is built specifically for golfers and delivers crystal clear audio, 10 hours of battery life, a USB port to charge other devices, and an integrated magnet so you can attach it to your golf cart.

Those are all good features, but the Wingman’s detachable remote is what really sets this speaker apart. With the press of a button, you can receive audible GPS distances to the front, center, and back of the green from wherever you’re standing (available on over 36,000 courses worldwide). Try that with your average Bluetooth speaker.

[$150; bushnellgolf.com]

Precision Pro NX9 Slope

While a rangefinder is an important tool to have, most come with a hefty price tag. Precision Pro is bucking that trend with its accurate and affordable NX9 Slope. Its target acquisition technology locks onto the pin with ease and vibrates to confirm you’re tracking the flag. The LCD display’s 6x magnification offers a detailed look at the green, while the adaptive slope technology automatically accounts for uphill or downhill slopes when determining yardage. Additionally, the magnetic grip allows you to stick this onto your cart or clubs for easy access.

[$270; precisionprogolf.com]

TRX Rip Trainer

If you want a more powerful swing, this unique fitness tool from TRX is a good place to start. Although it’s decidedly simple—a weighted bar and medium-resistance bungee cord that attaches to any stationary object—the Rip Trainer will help you improve your rotational power, core strength, balance, and endurance (all key elements for building a more powerful swing). Get started with a few golf-specific workouts to increase your average yards per shot.

[$190; store.trxtraining.com]

Adidas ZG21 BOA Golf Shoes

Even if you’re not walking all 18, footwear makes a difference on the golf course, and these golf spikes from Adidas provide all-day comfort. The highly adjustable BOA closure system ensures a snug fit, the Boost midsole provides bouncy, lightweight cushioning, and the waterproof upper will keep your feet dry in wet conditions. (For more golf shoe recs, check out our guide.)

[$200; adidas.com]

Wilson Staff EXO II Stand Golf Bag

The Staff Exo II is designed to carry a lot more than clubs and balls. This premium golf bag features a divided club section, self-activated stand, padded straps, and seven accessory pockets, including one for valuables and another open pocket to carry a drink or rangefinder. And with its lightweight but durable construction, you can carry everything you need with maximum comfort.

[$180; wilson.com]

Linksoul Valuables Pouch

Whether you’re riding or walking, you need somewhere safe to keep valuables like a smartphone and keys. With a leather base for durability and a fleece-lined interior to keep your valuables scratch-free, this pouch from Linksoul adds a touch of class and organization to your game.

[$36; linksoul.com]

Caddyswag Par-6

Cracking open some beers and playing golf is an ideal way to spend a summer afternoon with friends. To keep your brews cold for the back nine, grab the Caddyswag Par-6. This insulated bag holds six 12-ounce cans or four 16-ounce cans, but it’s slim enough to easily slip into your golf bag—a perfect solution for beer (or food) storage.

[$25; caddyswag.com]

