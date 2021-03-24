Got someone special in your life graduating from college or grad school this spring? Wow them with any of these superb graduation gifts and they’ll be singing your praises for years to come.

Some are functional, some are fashionable, and some are just plain awesome. Whether you’ve got a younger brother moving into his first “real apartment” or a friend finishing med school, we’ve got you covered with a great list of graduation gifts.

17 Graduation Gifts Any Guy Will Love

1. Sierra Designs Meteor-Lite 3p Tent

Rejoice in that JD or MD while you can, and run for the hills—especially if you’ve got this lightweight tent (just a bit over four pounds!) en tote. Treat a grad to a national parks annual pass and they’ll really be smiling. The two-door tent sleeps up to three people and is a cinch to set up.

[$460; sierradesigns.com]

2. Watch Gang

Budding watch collectors will go crazy for this unique subscription service that sends a watch from an established brand and an up-and-comer each month directly to their door. Members can also talk shop with fellow watch enthusiasts to learn more about timepieces and selling and trading their wares. There’s also the chance for members to win a Rolex or TAG Heuer.

[Subscriptions from $50/month; watchgang.com]