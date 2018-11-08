Adventure-loving gravel bikes are the new king of the hill— literally, outselling mountain, road, and e-bicycles. And some of the best are from smaller, indie brands focused on smart, rugged builds. Whether you’re planning a daylong ride, gravel racing, adventure touring, or you’re a gravel bike-riding newbie, here are the best new models for every type of situation.
Rocky Roaders: The 7 Best New Gravel Bikes
7
