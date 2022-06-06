The 11 Best Grills for Any Backyard or Balcony

1. Napoleon Prestige PRO 500 Propane Grill Get It

A premium four-burner gas grill that’s capable of mouthwatering results, the Napoleon Prestige PRO 500 is a backyard beast. With a whopping 48,000 BTUs of fire power and a combined 900 square inches of cooking area—500 square inches for the main cooking area and 400 square inches for the warming area—you can grill up a feast for the whole family. It also features a rear infrared burner, a rotisserie kit for slow roasting, and a high-heat infrared side burner for steakhouse-quality searing. Two interior lights and LED-backlit control knobs make it easier to grill at night, too.

[$2,349; bbqguys.com]

