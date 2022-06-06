The 11 Best Grills for Any Backyard or Balcony

10. Blackstone 36” Outdoor Griddle Cooking Station Get It

You may not have considered cooking on a flat-top griddle, but it’s great for versatility. This 36-inch griddle from Blackstone has a generous 720-square-inch cooking surface, similar to what you see in diners or restaurants. While you’ll miss out on grill marks or the ability to smoke meats, the flat surface allows you to cook many more types of food than a typical grill, including pancakes, eggs, meats, veggies, and much more.

[$368; amazon.com]

