The 11 Best Grills for Any Backyard or Balcony

11. Char-Broil Patio Bistro Tru-Infrared Electric Grill Get It

An electric grill might not sound very sexy, but it’s significantly healthier than other grill types. The Patio Bistro from Char-Broil takes electric grilling to a whole new level with its infrared technology and even heat distribution. It has a small footprint that fits just about anywhere, yet its 240-square-inch cooking area provides ample room for up to 12 burgers.

[$249; charbroil.com]

