The 11 Best Grills for Any Backyard or Balcony

2. Weber Genesis SX-335 Gas Grill (4-Burner)

This ain’t your grandpa’s Weber—the high-tech Genesis offers a customizable grilling experience that’s sure to impress. Capable of producing 48,000 BTUs and offering just under 1000 square inches of cooking space, you can feed the entire block with this grill. An extra-large sear zone enables you to sear multiple steaks at once, while the side burner and prep table allows you to prepare the entire meal without leaving the grill. The Weber Genesis also offers various add-ons, including LED grill lighting, knob lighting, real-time food monitoring via the Weber app, and custom grillware for more culinary possibilities.

[$1,749; weber.com]

