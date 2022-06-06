The 11 Best Grills for Any Backyard or Balcony

3. Alfa Nano 23-Inch Outdoor Countertop Wood-Fired Pizza Oven Get It

Nothing beats the taste of real wood-fired pizza, which makes this backyard pizza oven from Alfa Nano a must-have for any ‘za lover. Hand-assembled in Italy, each oven features a handsome copper-colored dome made from stainless steel and a cooking floor made of refractory tiles to retain heat. The result is an efficient oven that’s capable of reaching cooking temperature in 10 minutes and baking a pizza in only 90 seconds. (You can also bake other foods, including veggies and even desserts.)

[$1,499; bbqguys.com]

