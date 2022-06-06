The 11 Best Grills for Any Backyard or Balcony

4. Traeger Timberline 1300 Get It

If you want a top-notch wood pellet grill, you can’t go wrong with a Traeger. The brand’s Timberline 1300 is a top-of-the-line grill that comes with a wealth of features and produces mouthwatering smoke-infused food. With its three tiers of stainless-steel grates, you’ll have a whopping 1,343-square-inch-cooking area to work with. The downdraft system consistently keeps fresh smoke flowing across your food, while the digital controller allows you to adjust the temperature in five-degree increments. Additionally, Wi-Fi integration allows you to remotely control the grill from your phone. Achieving pitmaster-style, wood-fired flavor has never been so easy.

[$2,300; traeger.com]

