The 11 Best Grills for Any Backyard or Balcony

5. Kalamazoo K500HT Freestanding Hybrid Fire Grill

This epic grill may have an astronomical price tag, but if you want the best you have to pay for it. With this dream machine, you’ll be able to grill with gas, charcoal, wood, or pellets, depending on your preference and the food you’re preparing. Two high-end stainless steel burners each pump out 26,500 BTUs, or you can use a barbecue burner for indirect cooking or the infrared burner for rotisserie cooking. You can even choose your own custom grate pattern, and each barbecue is built-to-order in Kalamazoo, MI.

[$19,095; kalamazoogourmet.com]

