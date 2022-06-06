The 11 Best Grills for Any Backyard or Balcony

6. Kamado Joe Classic Joe Grill – Series I Get It

Move over Smokey Joe—the Kamado Joe showcases the true potential of charcoal grilling. This egg-shaped grill includes 250 square inches of cooking space and a cast-iron top vent to control air flow and regulate the temperature. However, the best part of this grill is its innovative two-tier cooking system—a multi-level, half-moon design that allows you to simultaneously cook multiple foods at different temperatures. Add in the slide-out ash drawer for easy cleanup, and the Kamado Joe is a top choice for fans of charcoal grilling.

[$799; kamadojoe.com]

