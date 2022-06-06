The 11 Best Grills for Any Backyard or Balcony

8. Char-Griller E3001 3-Burner Gas Grill Get It

This three-burner grill from Char-Griller delivers excellent value for the average backyard burger slinger. With 630 square inches of cooking space and 40,800 BTUs pumping from the three main burners (plus a 12,000 BTU side-burner) you won’t be limited on space or heat potential. The dual smokestacks improve ventilation, the porcelain-coated cast iron grill grate offers good durability, and the electric ignition makes it easy to get the fire going. It’s the full package.

[$344; amazon.com]

