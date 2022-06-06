The 11 Best Grills for Any Backyard or Balcony

9. Fuego Element Hinged 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill Get It

Fuego lives up to its name with this two-burner propane gas grill. With an impressive 22,000 BTU output, it heats up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit in only five minutes and can reach 650 degrees for searing. You’ll have ample room for grilling on the 346-square-inch cast iron grill grate, while the compact 21-inch by 21-inch footprint is ideal for a small patio or balcony.

[$399; homedepot.com]

