Best Grooming Gifts for the Guy Who Always Looks His Best

Being “well-groomed” is a relative matter. We’re all a work in progress, even the best-buffed among us. Keep that in mind when you shop for the guys on your list this year (or if you’re looking to up your own grooming regimen). Thankfully, there are a great many holiday grooming gifts that will please every guy on your list, from a wicked-sharp Japanese straight razor and multi-headed scalp shaver to kombucha shampoo and protective tattoo balm.

So whether you or the man on your list has been thinking about making a 2023 self-care resolution to finally start a skincare regimen, or just wants to add complexity to an already advanced grooming routine, there’s plenty of holiday grooming gifts in this guide to make him feel good in his own skin (and hair, or lack of). So, check out any of these 15 products—ranging from stocking stuffer to gifting centerpiece—to level up a grooming game.

1. Black Wolf Nation Bump Cream

Shaving every day is harsh on your skin and can inflame it, causing razor bumps and unsightly breakouts. But just dab a bit of this Black Wolf Nation cream on your freshly shorn stubble before moisturizing can flatten and alleviate bumps you already have, as well as prevent new ones from cropping up. A combo of an antimicrobial and salicylic acid fight the bacteria that contribute to razor bumps and cucumber extract and glycerin work to calm and soothe irritated skin.

2. Jack Black Beard Oil

Beards both burly and humble need nourishment, as does the skin underneath it. Jack Black’s remedy is this blend of melon, marula, and plum oils, which also carries extracts of brown algae and carrot. A couple drops will do everything from softening and taming stubborn stubble to preventing parched and peely skin. And on top of that, it delivers a healthy, lustrous shine.

