Best Grooming Gifts for the Guy Who Always Looks His Best

10. King C. Gillette Style Master Cordless Stubble Trimmer Get it

Some guys never shave to bare skin, instead preferring to rock the subtle stubble look. Most electric shavers only give you the option of one height of shadow, which is basically almost shaved to the skin. The King C. Gillette Style Master has three close combs (1mm, 3mm, 5mm) to trim both longer and shorter hairs, and not just on your face. The special replaceable blades (good for six months) in a pivoting head allow you to perform fast, comfortable shaving strokes in up, down, or side-to-side directions. It’s also fully waterproof so you can take it in the shower.

[$40; gillette.com]

