Best Grooming Gifts for the Guy Who Always Looks His Best

11. Panasonic Arc6

Panasonic’s muscled-up Arc6 electric shaver has dethroned the previous champ (Panasonic Arc5, of course). Six fully flexible blades lift hairs, mow stubble, and provide a smooth finish. The device adjusts its intensity as it navigates the grooves and contours of your face, with as many as 84,000 cuts per minute. We suggest getting one with the charging and cleaning dock: It’s a throne fit for grooming royalty.

[$400; amazon.com]

