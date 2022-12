13. Jupiter Scalp Brush Get it

This palm-held, wet/dry plastic scrubber offers benefits far beyond a soothing massage. First, it exfoliates the scalp and prevents future flaking and itching. Then there’s the fact it stimulates circulation and nutrient delivery to follicles, yielding stronger, fuller hair overall. The fact it feels great is the cherry on top.

[$15; hellojupiter.com]

