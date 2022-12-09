Best Grooming Gifts for the Guy Who Always Looks His Best

14. Canopy Humidifier Get it

One gadget that’s grossly undervalued as a grooming tool is a humidifier. Set up the Canopy by your bedside, and your skin and hair will benefit immensely while you slumber away in a more moist environment—especially during dry winter months. Think of how plants thrive in humid conditions. It equally applies to our skin and hair. This one from Canopy is beautiful and has sensors that run it completely dry to eliminate mold growth. It’s super easy to use and requires minimal maintenance.

[$150; getcanopy.co]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!